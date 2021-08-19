Advertisement

WTVY-TV off the air for antenna viewers overnight

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4(Source: WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday night, August 19, WTVY-TV will be off the air for antenna viewers for several hours.

The outage will last from 11 PM to 4 AM, Friday morning.

Viewers that watch WTVY via an antenna will not be able to receive our channels.

WTVY will be performing work at our tower site.

Viewers that see WTVY through a satellite system (Dish and DirectTV) or on most cable systems (Troy, WOW, Comcast, and Spectrum) will still be able to watch the WTVY channels.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
From Dothan School of Dance to Radio City Music Hall, local dancer Joneisha “JoJo” Carmichael ...
Local dancer turned Rockette
The infusion process takes a quick 21 minutes, with an hour monitoring period.
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment is ‘the answer’ to preventing hospitalizations
‘We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now’: Dr. Saag on COVID crisis

Latest News

Early County
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
Credit: Pexels
Rain Chances Increase
Alabama Medical Association addresses vaccine myths
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies