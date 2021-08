BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham say having all health care workers at UAB Hospital wear a mask has led to an immediate reduction in risk of exposure to COVID-19.

We’ll have more about this tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9.

To read more information from UAB, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.