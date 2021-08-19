Advertisement

UAB doctors say it’s a good idea for pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women to get vaccinated

By Alan Collins
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today UAB doctors urged women who are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant to take the COVID vaccine. Either while you are pregnant or beforehand.

UAB has delivered about 250 children from mothers who had COVID. Since the first of August, they have treated 39 pregnant patients who have tested positive with COVID. Ten are in ICU. seven are intubated. UAB doctors who treat pregnant women urge them to take the vaccine to prevent greater risk to themselves and their baby.

“There is a study coming out of California that showed almost a 60% preterm birth in women who are infected with COVID 19,” Dr. Audra Williams, UAB Asst. Professor Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology said.

Preterm births could be a threat to both the child and mother. Healthcare leaders encourage pregnant women and their partners to talk with their doctors to avoid misinformation and to ease any fears.

“Pregnant woman are faced with decisions every day about whether they doing the best thing for themselves and for their baby. I think that is where a lot of hesitancy has come from,” Williams said.

Dr. Williams said there are few side effects and there is no data to show infertility problems after taking the vaccine. They say there is no link between the vaccine and miscarriages. The doctor encourages both spouses to get vaccinated.

“Believe it or not women who are vaccinated have higher antibody levels than those who had COVID-19. When you have COVID 19 antibodies have a lot to do with how sick you are,” Dr. Jodie Dionne, UAB Assoc. Prof. Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Jessica Grayson is an assistant professor in the study of diseases of the ear and throat and was pregnant last year just as the pandemic hit. Dr. Grayson works at UAB and was eligible to get the vaccine as a healthcare worker, even though the study on the impact on pregnant women was not finished.

“I was concerned about my personal exposure at work. There is a lot of aerosol procedures in the operating room and the clinic and also I have a school age child at home and the potential exposures they would bring into the house,” Grayson said.

UAB allowed her to get vaccinated even before it was recommended to give it to pregnant women. This eased many of Grayson’s fears. She says giving birth during a pandemic was not as pleasant as the birth of her first son.

“This time around while my husband could be there, no family could be around. No grandparents were allowed. My son could not meet his brother. I labored with a mask on,” Grayson said.

Grayson admitted it was very difficult doing the breathing exercises while masked up. But her message is to get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect your yourself and child.

“I did not want to put my unborn baby at risk. I did not want to leave my child without a mother. I didn’t want to leave my preschooler without a mom because of COVID,” Grayson said.

After a mother is vaccinated, her body is able to share the antibodies against the virus with the child. Parents are urged to get as many questions as possible answered beforehand to counter any sort of misinformation.

