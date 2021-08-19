Advertisement

A stray shower or storm this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Patchy fog this morning, but another nice afternoon ahead. Temperatures will make it up into the lower to middle 90s for highs, with just a slight chance at a stray afternoon shower or storm. Better rain chances for Friday and Saturday with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances remain around 30-40% the rest of the 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

