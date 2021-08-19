Advertisement

Rain Chances Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Credit: Pexels
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are going up as we track some upper-level energy in from the northwest over the coming days. The result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. While rain chances drop on Sunday, isolated activity remains possible, even into early next week.

TONIGHT – Early rain in spots, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5-10 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

