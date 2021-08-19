Geneva County jail inmate dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County Jail inmate died Wednesday night.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, says he pronounced Edward Eugene Smith dead at 9:16 PM of a medical incident.

Smith’s remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

He had been serving a five-year sentence for a drug conviction.

Friends of Smith’s reported to News4 that he had been diagnosed positive with COVID recently.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will be in charge of any investigations into Smith’s death.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.