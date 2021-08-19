Advertisement

Geneva County jail inmate dies

Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office(Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County Jail inmate died Wednesday night.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, says he pronounced Edward Eugene Smith dead at 9:16 PM of a medical incident.

Smith’s remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

He had been serving a five-year sentence for a drug conviction.

Friends of Smith’s reported to News4 that he had been diagnosed positive with COVID recently.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will be in charge of any investigations into Smith’s death.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

‘We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now’: Dr. Saag on COVID crisis

