Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the second straight year Providence Christian and Rehobeth will meet to kick off the high school football season.

The Eagles will play host to the Rebels in a non-area showdown on Friday.

“You know, it’s kind of like Christmas,” said Providence Head Coach Kenny Keith. “You know, there’s a present under the tree there for you and you’re going to look at it. You can’t wait to open it and see what’s in it. It’s kind of that way for Friday. I want to see how a lot of our guys respond.”

The Class 3A Eagles are a young squad this year but want to start the season off strong with win number one at home over the Class 5A Rebels.

Keith added, “We want to see where we are. There’s going to be some good stuff and there’s going to be some stuff that happens. You’ve got to handle adversity and all that’s coming. Some of that will be all new to them.”

Rehobeth winning this matchup 364 days ago at their place shutting out Providence 18-0.

Now, the Rebels go on the road.

“You know, we’ve got the game plan kind of set and we’re adding to it, but I mean we’re basic right now,” said Rehobeth Head Coach Pate Harrison. “Just every day working on ball security. I mean the ball is life. So, defense we’re trying to take it away. Offense we’re trying to keep it.”

It is all about fundamentals in game one as both squads evaluate where they are at.

“Everybody’s untested right now,” said Harrison. “You don’t know what Providence has got. They don’t know what we’ve got. You know, we’ve been working hard all summer and trying to find places to put people. Make sure we’ve got them in the right spots and hopefully Friday night we do, and we’ll find out afterwards where we need to make adjustments.”

Keith added, “This is a really good test. You know, I mean Rehobeth is a bigger school. They have a lot of kids, and they have really good coaches but it’s execution. Executing what we do and recognizing what they do and being where we’re supposed to be. Its fundamental football you know.”

We’ll have live coverage from Providence Friday beginning at 4 o’clock with the game highlights at 10.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.