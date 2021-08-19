Enterprise Police Department honors fallen reserve officer

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise Police Department has been mourning the loss of one of their own the past week.

An emotional police chief stood in front of family, friends and fellow law enforcement as he honored a long time Enterprise reserve officer, Michael Truckey.

“His death leaves a big void in our city,” said Chief Michael Moore, Enterprise Police Chief. “One that I don’t think will ever be replaced, he just had a cheery disposition about him anytime that he got to talk, and he wouldn’t, wouldn’t stop talking.”

Michael Truckey has served as a reserve officer in Enterprise since at least 1993 and Chief Michael Moore says that’s just how far the records go back. Truckey may have served even longer.

“Just the minimum time that they’re required to do to be in the reserve program that’s over 8,000 hours of community service, that he never asked for a penny never received a penny,” Moore added.

His selflessness wasn’t just extended to the police department.

“He also served the rescue squad and the fire department with selfless service and response for whatever they needed,” Moore said.

Chief Moore stood in front of the council Tuesday night informing them of Wednesday’s procession details and emphasizing how special Truckey was to the department and city.

“It’s the least I can do for the family and for Truckey, for their years of dedication understanding the family gives a lot too, and I can’t thank the family enough for their willingness to share Michael Truckey with us,” Moore added.

Moore also hopes Truckey’s legacy inspires his officers to go above and beyond the call of duty.

“This is selfless service if they can match what Truckey did that would only be the beginning, what they’re willing to do or their ability to do stuff,” Moore finished. “This is respect for somebody that served with us, that did whatever he could free of charge.”

To anyone at the department’s knowledge, Truckey was the longest serving reserve officer at the department.

Truckey died last Thursday after a battle with COVID-19.

