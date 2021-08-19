Cramton Bowl tells fans to ‘bring a mask’ this football season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cramton Bowl is opening its gates for the 2021 football season, but not without COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations to keep players and fans safe.

“Please bring a mask with you,” Montgomery Director of Parks and Recreation Kay Mccreery said. “It would just be so much better if everybody would do that.”

The department is keeping face shields up in the concession stand area. Food products will be individually wrapped, with no public condiment stations available. Workers are consistently sanitizing restrooms and locker rooms, WSFA was told.

Masks are required when inside city and county buildings, and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is advising everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

However, parks and recreation officials said attendees still need a face covering at Cramton Bowl.

“Yes, the bowl is an outdoor facility but if you’re going to walk into a restroom, walk into the press box, walk into the multiplex,” the director said. “You really need a mask – You need to have it with you.”

While college teams do play in the arena, it primarily hosts local high schools. Cramton is the home stadium for football teams under Montgomery Public Schools.

Currently, there are no rules limiting seating capacity, but the city said this could change. The stadium can hold over 19,000 people – Meaning ample space for fans to spread out.

“The beauty of the size of this stadium is that it is considerably larger than most high school stadiums,” Mccreery said. “It makes it very much easier to separate yourself and your family from others.”

The city said social distancing is still encouraged. It is discouraging groups from gathering in highly trafficked areas.

Stadium officials are monitoring local COVID-19 levels and may adjust its safety protocols as the season progresses.

“You can come and have a good time, and still see a good game, still yell for your team,” she said.

“Just exercise some safety protocol with us, and I think it’ll help everybody,” the director added.

Teams begin playing in the arena this week. The season opening 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association Kickoff Classic clash at Cramton Bowl will be hosted Aug. 19-20.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.