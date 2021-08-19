Alabama Medical Association addresses vaccine myths

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Medical Association of the State of Alabama will host a Facebook live to address common myths related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can watch the live stream on the player in this story starting at 4 PM.

Joining the discussion will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Medical Association President Dr. Aruna Arora. Dr. Tate Hinkle, the Medical Director of Medical Park Family Care-Rural Health Clinic and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at UAB Huntsville will also be on the discussion.

