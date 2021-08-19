Advertisement

Alabama Medical Association addresses vaccine myths

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Medical Association of the State of Alabama will host a Facebook live to address common myths related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joining the discussion will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Medical Association President Dr. Aruna Arora. Dr. Tate Hinkle, the Medical Director of Medical Park Family Care-Rural Health Clinic and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at UAB Huntsville will also be on the discussion.

