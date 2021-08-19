Advertisement

Alabama ACLU report says state laws contributing to more incarcerations

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers tasked with addressing Alabama’s prison crisis are adding to the problem. That’s according to the Alabama American Civil Liberties Union. The group published its first “Statehouse-to-Prison Pipeline” report that criticizes state legislation that led to more incarcerations.

“These pipeline bills may seem innocuous, but these are only adding and contributing to what’s been an escalating crisis for years in Alabama’s prisons,” said Dillon Nettles, an ACLU of Alabama policy analyst.

A pipeline bill, according to the study, is a piece of legislation that “creates new criminal penalties and/or enhances current penalties.” The ACLU reports that during the last regular legislative session, 52 pipeline bills were signed into law.

“We should be working towards solutions that get at the root causes of crime and public safety issues,” Nettles said. “That starts with investments in education. That starts with fortifying our health care infrastructure. That starts with making meaningful investments in communities.”

The Department of Justice has sued the Alabama Department of Corrections, claiming the state has failed or refused to correct dangerous conditions within prisons.

Gov. Kay Ivey says lawmakers are at work behind the scenes to solve the problem.

“We’re still working with the legislature and I’m proud to say we’re making progress. We don’t have a final draft of legislation but they’re working hard and we’re working with them,” said Ivey. “We’re all on the same page and we’re going to fix this problem.”

There are still questions from lawmakers on when and if Ivey will call a special session on prisons this fall.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
The Eagles and the Rebels meeting for the second straight season.
Game of the Night: Providence Christian vs. Rehobeth

Latest News

Friday Night Football; August 20, 2021
Friday Night Football - August 20, 2021
Barry Moore
US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19
Afghan vets
Aghanistan veterans in Wiregrass react to the latest in Afghanistan
The "Home Town Takeover" series hosted by Ben and Erin Napier has made a significant impact on...
HGTV show dramatically increases Wetumpka’s tourism
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 20, 2021