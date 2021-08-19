Advertisement

ACC: Teams who cannot play due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit

TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: A general view of the line of scrimmage of the Florida State...
TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: A general view of the line of scrimmage of the Florida State Seminoles and the Duke Blue Devils during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 12, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Blue Devils 56 to 35. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Character Lines) (Don Juan Moore | Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy ahead of the athletic season beginning Thursday.

The league says any ACC game that can’t be played on its originally scheduled date by a team that has an “insufficient” number of players due to COVID-19 will go down as a forfeit.

According to the conference, the Game Rescheduilnig Policy for football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are:

  1. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings.
  2. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to any factor(s) directly associated with a Game Discontinuation Consideration as listed in the current ACC Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report, the Conference’s sport rescheduling policy shall apply.
  3. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to both teams being unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings.

For a full breakdown of the ACC’s Game Rescheduling Policy, as well as information on the updated ACC Medical Advisory Group Report, click here.

