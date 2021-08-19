ACC: Teams who cannot play due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy ahead of the athletic season beginning Thursday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today its 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy and several key updates to protocols within the league’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report.https://t.co/sdHdaW1qx4 — The ACC (@theACC) August 19, 2021

The league says any ACC game that can’t be played on its originally scheduled date by a team that has an “insufficient” number of players due to COVID-19 will go down as a forfeit.

According to the conference, the Game Rescheduilnig Policy for football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are:

If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to any factor(s) directly associated with a Game Discontinuation Consideration as listed in the current ACC Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report, the Conference’s sport rescheduling policy shall apply. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to both teams being unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings.

For a full breakdown of the ACC’s Game Rescheduling Policy, as well as information on the updated ACC Medical Advisory Group Report, click here.

