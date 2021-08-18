Advertisement

‘We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now’: Dr. Saag on COVID crisis

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhausted, frustrated, angry. These are some of the adjectives UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag used to describe how healthcare workers across Alabama are feeling as they deal with the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He said he and other healthcare workers are frustrated with the lack of the ability of people across the state to come together on this issue.

Saag said, “We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now.”

Dr. Saag and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo were part of a webinar Wednesday hosted by the Alabama House Democratic Caucus.

Saag said lawmakers and others need to bury the politics. He said this COVID situation is a crisis and any approach that falls short of addressing this as a crisis is, in Saag’s opinion, a dereliction of duty on the part of elected officials.

Marrazzo and Saag both said Alabama’s healthcare system is being stretched incredibly thin with thousands of people in the hospital with COVID-19. The doctors said the strain means healthcare in other areas will be affected. Saag said people are not going to receive the type of care they are used to in the emergency room right now.

Dr. Marrazzo said it’s important for everyone to know the Delta variant is different. She said it’s not the same virus as COVID-19.

She said we knew children got COVID-19 before, but they usually did fine - Delta is different. There are about 40 children in the hospital as of August 18, and Marrazzo said two of those are toddlers under the age of 2 and they are very sick and on a ventilator.

Saag said the only way out of the COVID crisis is for every citizen in Alabama to be vaccinated. He also said masks work and children should be wearing them at schools.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots