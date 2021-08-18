Advertisement

Walton County now has 15 WeatherSTEM stations in the region

Officials say there is now complete weather station coverage everywhere in the county
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County has had WeatherSTEM stations for the past five years.

“We need real-time weather updates and there was a shortage of that in Walton County. We have been able to expand our coverage to pretty much cover the entire county,” Walton County Emergency Management Jeff Goldberg said.

Wherever each system is placed, using sensors each one can provide anyone with data on temperature, humidity, rain rate, rainfall, radiation, wind speed, and much more.

“It gives us the ability to do that without having to send someone down there, to get an eye on the weather system and what the conditions are. We can pull up the cameras, we can pull up the real-time data,” Goldberg said.

There are 15 of these systems in Walton County and anybody can access the feed at any moment for real time weather updates.

“This gives people the opportunity to see what we are seeing,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg adds that is a way to get people weather aware and ready for what mother nature throws our way.

“Know what the hazards are within your community, know what the weather is going to be like within your community and the next steps to how are you going to prepare for those. It is all part of the preparedness process,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg adds, having these WeatherSTEM stations has helped emergency management make big decisions during a tropical storm or hurricane on what they need to do to protect the public.

