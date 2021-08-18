Advertisement

Walton County expecting an economic boom after the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer Installation Project is completed

U.S. Highway 331
U.S. Highway 331(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For years the area south of I-10 along Highway 331 in Walton County has been an economic desert, but that is about to change.

“So working with Triumph Gulf Coast and through the Restore Act, we are able to get together $4.7 million to put water and sewer down US 331 for four miles,” Walton County Economic Development Director Bill Imfeld said.

It’s called the U.S Highway 331 Water and Sewer Installation Project, and it is one of the first steps the county is taking to prepare for all of the growth it expects to see.

This project will allow for future commercial and residential growth in the Highway 331 Corridor.

“We have already established a new industrial park about three miles south of I-10 called Woodlawn. In that, we have a drone manufacturer we have got a manufacturer home distributor as well as a state of the art technology place for producing trusses,” Imfeld said.

Along with several manufacturing companies, there are also plans for retail outlets, box stores, and eventually more roads.

“What we want is economic growth that helps the quality of life of our citizens that makes peoples lives better and a lot of this growth is going to be that,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

Commissioner Glidewell said the installation project should be finished next year. And from there they hope to see developmental orders across the county in the next year and a half.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Plant Farley (Source: Southern Company)
Farley Nuclear having biannual emergency exercise
File Photo
Dothan sewer spills into Little Choctawhatchee River
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Columbia farmer
WTVY News 4 at Five - CORN VOD - clipped version
From Dothan School of Dance to Radio City Music Hall, local dancer Joneisha “JoJo” Carmichael ...
Local dancer turned Rockette