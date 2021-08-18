Walton County expecting an economic boom after the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer Installation Project is completed

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For years the area south of I-10 along Highway 331 in Walton County has been an economic desert, but that is about to change.

“So working with Triumph Gulf Coast and through the Restore Act, we are able to get together $4.7 million to put water and sewer down US 331 for four miles,” Walton County Economic Development Director Bill Imfeld said.

It’s called the U.S Highway 331 Water and Sewer Installation Project, and it is one of the first steps the county is taking to prepare for all of the growth it expects to see.

This project will allow for future commercial and residential growth in the Highway 331 Corridor.

“We have already established a new industrial park about three miles south of I-10 called Woodlawn. In that, we have a drone manufacturer we have got a manufacturer home distributor as well as a state of the art technology place for producing trusses,” Imfeld said.

Along with several manufacturing companies, there are also plans for retail outlets, box stores, and eventually more roads.

“What we want is economic growth that helps the quality of life of our citizens that makes peoples lives better and a lot of this growth is going to be that,” Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

Commissioner Glidewell said the installation project should be finished next year. And from there they hope to see developmental orders across the county in the next year and a half.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.