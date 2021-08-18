Typical August Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Typical August weather will stick around for the coming days. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again Thursday with a few stray PM showers, with a better chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity Friday and Saturday. The tropics are busy, but there are no active threats approaching the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds SW-W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

