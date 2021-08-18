Advertisement

Typical August Pattern

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Typical August weather will stick around for the coming days. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again Thursday with a few stray PM showers, with a better chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity Friday and Saturday. The tropics are busy, but there are no active threats approaching the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds SW-W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-18
Only a stray shower or storm this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-18
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-18
Should become a hurricane late Weds.
Grace soon to be a hurricane
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 17, 2021