Southeast Health hits COVID patient record, 119

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Statewide, COVID hospitalization numbers continue to climb at an alarming rate. This week, Southeast Health hit a record high and now, they’re struggling to keep up with the surge.

On Monday, the hospital reached its highest number of COVID inpatients ever, caring for 119. This fourth COVID surge is straining local resources and health officials say the Delta variant is to blame.

“The Delta variant is as contagious as Chicken Pox and if you are not vaccinated, not wearing a mask and not social distancing, the only question is, ‘How sick will you become once you get COVID,’” Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, said.

Dr. Narby said the fight against the virus is far from over.

“Our staff here at Southeast and staffs of the hospitals throughout the Wiregrass, Alabama and the United States, we’ve dealt with fear, with exhaustion and sacrifice,” Dr. Narby said.

As of Tuesday, the hospital is caring for 117 COVID patients, a number mirrored by prior records set in early January.

“I would imagine that before too long most everybody in this community is going to know someone that suffered greatly from a COVID infection or lost their life due to COVID,” Dr. Narby said.

35 of the hospitals COVID patients are in Critical Care, pushing the unit to the brink of capacity.

“We are tired, but we are also hopeful,” Bea Smith, Clinical Supervisor in Critical Care, said.

Smith said it is a “daunting” task being the bridge between the patient and their family.

“We come in everyday with a renewed spirit of what can we do to help, how can we move forward and keep caring for patients because that’s what we do,” Smith said. “We signed up not for a glamourous job, but a job of selflessness and to care for patients, and that’s what we do on a daily basis.”

For Smith, some days are harder than others. She said COVID patients often ask for the vaccine when it’s too late.

”At that point all you can do is just be with them and reassure them and ask them if you can pray with them and just hold their hands and let them know that you’re going to care for them, you’re going to be a voice for them and just be their patient advocate in that moment of time,” Smith said.

93 percent of Southeast Health’s hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. Dr. Narby said that getting the vaccine is the most effective way to end this pandemic.

“The sooner that we can get everybody vaccinated, the sooner we can get out of this,” Dr. Narby said.

The average age in hospitalized COVID patients Southeast Health is caring for is those between the ages of 30 to 50 years old.

Click here to see information about the hospitals vaccine clinic.

