Pediatric COVID cases rise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama continues to remain at the highest level for community transmission of the virus, adding thousands of cases a day including pediatric COVID cases.

Dothan Pediatric Clinic is seeing an increase in COVID pediatric cases among all of their clinics. Each week over the last two weeks there were 200 positive cases, compared to last month when they saw less than 10 positive cases a week.

“Our staff is spread a little thin right now,” Dr. Jeff Tamburin, pediatrician, said

Pediatrician Dr. Tamburin said the highly contagious Delta variant and large patient base being unvaccinated is leading to more COVID cases.

“We’re dealing with a patient population that a large number of them cannot get vaccinated because they are under the age 12, and then the 12 to 18 year old group is pretty under vaccinated in this area,” Dr. Tamburin said.

Among all five pediatric clinics, the clinic receives well over 1,500 calls a day regarding COVID exposures and symptoms. Dr. Tamburin said the most common symptoms they are seeing in teens is fever, headache and body aches.

“If you have a child 12 or over, strongly consider getting the vaccine,” Dr. Tamburin said.

Last week Alabama had nearly 40 kids hospitalized with COVID and an additional 12 were suspected to have the virus.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said this is the highest pediatric numbers the state has had yet.

“There’s a lot of reports that kids are more severely affected,” Dr. Harris said. “Clearly kids are being infected in higher numbers. I don’t think we are surprised by that because we have a much more infectious variant circulating and we have older people who are relatively more protected since they are the ones who tend to be vaccinated.”

Dr. Tamburin fears with several school districts not implementing universal masking, cases will only continue to rise.

“We’re seeing a big climb in COVID cases right at the same time we’re putting a lot of children back in school and again a lot of those children are not vaccinated,” Dr. Tamburin said.

He said they are already seeing a surge in phone calls and cases coming from the county school districts who just started back in the classroom.

“If you have a child that’s in one of those school who has not been vaccinated, the best thing is to educate them on mask wearing and try to distance them the best you can,” Dr. Tamburin said.

Not all children are eligible for the vaccine, so Dr. Tamburin said it is important to teach kids proper handwashing, encourages them to wear a mask and recommends for anyone who is often around the child to get vaccinated. He said by doing so, this will create a “bubble of protection.”

State health officials stress how Alabama has limited pediatric beds and limited pediatric ICU capability.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.