Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge

RALEIGH, Miss. (WLBT) - Burying a child. It’s something no parent wants to do.

But that is the painstaking task a Smith County family is facing after their young teenage daughter died this weekend of the coronavirus.

The parents of MKayla Robinson, 13, are devastated and want parents to have options to keep their children safe from the deadly virus.

Mykel Robinson is traumatized by the loss of her daughter from COVID.

“Why does it take my baby to pass for all this uprising?” asked the 37-year-old mother of three.

Last Wednesday the eighth grader came home from Raleigh High School with a sore throat. Over the course of two days she had a 105 temperature, was too weak to walk and had difficulty breathing.

Prior to the exposure, her mother said she was healthy and had no pre-existing illnesses. She was released from the clinic Friday but overnight there was a turn for the worse.

“She was having trouble breathing basically, so that’s when I end up running to get her inhaler and called 911,” said Robinson. “By the time I went to the hospital she had started coding.”

MKayla’s father, Justin Wadell, is adamant that schools aren’t a safe learning environment.

“During this COVID time, with all this going on, just a little sore throat can turn into your kid dying,” said Wadell.

The 36-year-old was alarmed to learn about the school’s old band director and his wife dying of COVID and the high number of cases in the district.

“I talked to her that morning her first day of school. I talked to my baby that day,” added Wadell. “So it’s like, if we would have known these cases were as bad as they were... I wouldn’t have sent her to school.”

The grieving parents want virtual learning as an option.

Smith County Superintendent Nick Hillman said parents will soon receive notification about classes in the district. As of Tuesday there were 104 positive cases among students.

Robinson and Wadell are offended that information about their child’s death was distributed by school officials before they were contacted. They said misinformation was shared.

“When I found out it was on social media, I hadn’t even made it from the hospital,” added Robinson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.