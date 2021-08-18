Panama City woman’s life saving surgery cancelled due to rise in COVID hospitalizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rise in COVID cases has affected many in our area and not just those who have the virus.

For one Panama City family, a cancer diagnosis made seven weeks ago was one of the things affected.

“My mom has stage three colon cancer, possibly stage four,” Son Grant Wittstruck said.

Jac E. Chace was told she only had 17 months to live.

She was scheduled for life-saving surgery last Monday at Gulf Coast Regional.

“The Thursday leading up to the Monday when she was supposed to have the surgery, she was notified that the surgery was to be canceled indefinitely,” said Wittstruck.

Wittstruck said the reason for the cancellation is....

“Because people are choosing not to get the vaccine, it ultimately makes it so they end up in the hospital,” said Wittstruck.

In a statement, Gulf Coast Regional Director of Communications Mike Sparks said:

“As you may know, patient privacy laws prohibit us to discuss patient-specific information. Due to the most recent COVID-19 surge in the area, our hospital took several measures to increase our capacity to serve the community. This included working with physicians to determine the need to reschedule surgeries and procedures that could be temporarily postponed at the discretion of the physician. Throughout the pandemic, our focus has been to balance our readiness to care for patients with COVID-19 while continuing to make sure the many other patients who depend on healthcare services can receive needed and timely care, which can present challenges when we have a surge like the one we’re experiencing in our area. We are hopeful that this recent surge becomes a call to action for those who have not been vaccinated to do so if they are able. It is critically important for us to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.”

As of last Friday, Gulf Coast Regional provided care to 97 positive COVID-19 patients.

Officials told us 90% of those patients were unvaccinated.

“They took the choice away from my parents and my mother to have the surgery done here in Panama City which was her choice, but she couldn’t make that choice because there was no room for her because of the COVID patients,” said Wittstruck.

After Wittstruck took to Facebook, they found a place with room for his mom’s surgery.

Even if it was more than a thousand miles away.

“A friend of mine up in Iowa runs a big hospital chain up there and was like ‘come up to Sioux City, Iowa and we’ll get you taken care of,’” said Wittstruck.

Chace was taken care of, just like Wittstruck wants to make sure everyone in the hospitals is taken care of no matter what you’re in there for.

Wittstruck said his mom’s colon surgery in Sioux City was a success and she should be returning to Panama City in a few weeks.

