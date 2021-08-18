Only a stray shower or storm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Wednesday looks good with just a chance at a stray shower in the afternoon hours and temperatures back into the lower 90s for highs. Tomorrow looks like more of the same with low end rain chances and afternoon highs in the 90s. The weekend doesn’t look to bad with an isolated chance at a shower or storm on Saturday but overall things are staying quiet with nothing to worry about in the tropics for us over the next 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High near 93°. Winds SW 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

