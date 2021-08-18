Advertisement

New book serves as companion to landmarks of the Civil Rights movement

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book is on shelves about the Civil Rights Trail, which runs through Alabama and 14 other states. This week, the author is signing copies!

“While the world is still healing from recent events in the fight for racial justice, cultural tourism is more relevant than ever,” said author and Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell. “Montgomery travelers have the opportunity to visit landmarks along the trail in their own backyard to connect with these courageous stories and gain a deeper understanding of the significance of the events that took place during the movement.”

Sentell wrote the book to be a companion, a guide, to the Civil Rights Trail that features more than 120 historic landmarks. The idea is to bring to life the stories and history of the Civil Rights Movement in America as people visit the places and buildings where some of the most meaningful moments of the movement took place.

It includes many destinations in Montgomery, like the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Rosa Parks Museum, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. The book provides a way for visitors to share the journey of the civil rights movement and tell the story of how “what happened here changed the world” long after their visit is over.

For more information about the book, purchase it, or plan your journey on the trail, visit civilrightstrail.com.

