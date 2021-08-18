Advertisement

Local Afghanistan war veterans weigh in on fall of Afghanistan to Taliban

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a...
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)(AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are mixed reactions as the world continues to watch the situation unfold in Afghanistan as the Taliban has seized power amid the U.S.’s troop withdrawal.

It’s becoming a sensitive topic for many Americans as thousands have paid the ultimate sacrifice during the country’s longest war. That includes thousands of soldiers from Fort Benning.

News Leader 9 spoke with two army veterans who both spent time in Afghanistan. They both share a similar message of encouragement to other veterans and families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“What you did is you gave people a generation of freedom that they haven’t experienced before,” said said Maj. (Ret.) Jeff Struecker, a former Army Ranger.

“Your life was not fought in vain. You defended well the United States of America,” said Col. (Ret.) David Giammona, a former Army chaplain.

Struecker, now a pastor, is a retired veteran who says he had about nine deployments to Afghanistan during his time in the Army.

“Of course I’ve lost some friends and some people that I care deeply about in Afghanistan and I think right now a lot of people in America are asking the question was it worth it? All of those American lives that were lost over there, the warriors that gave their life and my answer is absolutely it’s worth it,” said Struecker.

Giammona, who is now an author, also served in Afghanistan.

“We need to finish this well and get the job done and save whoever we can safe. Let’s not give up on the United States of America or our military leaders and commanders right now,” said Giammona.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan several weeks before the US was set to finish it’s troop withdrawal after a war spanning two decades.

“This is a result of poor execution, poor planning, and now we’ve got to send soldiers back into harms way which we’re doing currently, right now, to get those people out of there which we still have 10,000 plus Americans stranded in Afghanistan,” explained Giammona.

“I don’t know if there is a perfect time to do this. Maybe 8 years ago was better time to do it. Maybe 5 years from now is better, but eventually you can tell the Taliban have taken over key provincial capitals that it doesn’t really matter if we did this 8 years ago or 5 years from now. It’s probably going to go the same way,” Struecker said.

