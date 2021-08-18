Advertisement

Jackson County Commissioners look at new road paving mixture

Paving dirt roads in Jackson County could bring both benefits and downfalls.
Paving dirt roads in Jackson County could bring both benefits and downfalls.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more than 900 miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, road maintenance can get expensive.

A special meeting for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners was held in Marianna on Wednesday to discuss a special mixture that, when added to pavement, is supposed to make roads last longer. The mixture was presented to commissioners by a representative from Forta.

Officials say this mixture is made out of Kevlar and can improve the longevity of paved roads.

”I think it would be alright, it would save money for the county because we are on limited funds,” Jackson County Road and Bridge District Supervisor Jeffrey Register said. “If we can get longevity out of the roads and make them last longer, and take less money, I think it’d be a plus for the county.”

With the benefits of paved roads, also comes downfalls. Some officials believe paving roads could cause more speeding, but others argue people speed on both pavement and dirt roads.

Commissioners say they may be able to get the funds for this project through the Federal Infrastructure Bill. However, a final decision was not made, due to the fact that three commissioners were unable to attend the meeting.

