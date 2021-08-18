Advertisement

Jackson County’s Blue Springs to close for the remainder of the year

Jackson Blue Springs is expected to open back up next year on Memorial Day.
Jackson Blue Springs is expected to open back up next year on Memorial Day.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Jackson Blue Springs in Marianna will be closing for the remainder of the year, as of Monday, August 16.

Officials say the closing is due to a lack of staffing for the springs, which they claim is largely due to the pandemic. Without adequate staffing, officials say, the operation cannot be overseen properly, causing safety issues.

The Springs are normally open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year but are expected to open back up on Memorial Day next year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

File Photo
Dothan sewer spills into Little Choctawhatchee River
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Columbia farmer
WTVY News 4 at Five - CORN VOD - clipped version
From Dothan School of Dance to Radio City Music Hall, local dancer Joneisha “JoJo” Carmichael ...
Local dancer turned Rockette
Landfill in the city
The city of Dothan is getting funds to enhance its recycling program