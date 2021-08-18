Jackson County’s Blue Springs to close for the remainder of the year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Jackson Blue Springs in Marianna will be closing for the remainder of the year, as of Monday, August 16.

Officials say the closing is due to a lack of staffing for the springs, which they claim is largely due to the pandemic. Without adequate staffing, officials say, the operation cannot be overseen properly, causing safety issues.

The Springs are normally open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year but are expected to open back up on Memorial Day next year.

