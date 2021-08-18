Fostering Hope announced as finalist for national grant competition

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A Headland non-profit is asking for your help today to win a national state farm grant.

Fostering Hope is known for helping foster families in need, providing clothes, school supplies, diapers and much more for foster families.

“We’re going to always need the support of the community. This is a community-based ministry,” said Marketing Director Sabrina Stephens.

Stephens says funding is one of the biggest challenges the non-profit faces.

“The grant would be huge. We are a small non-profit. The foster care community here needs us. And we love them. We see them and we want to be able to support them however we can,” Stephens said.

Stephens says winning $25,000 would make a big difference, especially with an increase in children entering the system.

“Teachers are mandated reporters and kids are coming out of summer break. And maybe their circumstances have not been seen. But we’re going back to school now and teachers are able to see that children may need a little assistance here and there,” Stephens said.

“Consider this a call to the local community. Let’s rally around Sabrina,” said State Farm Agent Dustin Champion, who is spear-heading the cause.

The grant competition began with 2000 applications. Fostering Hope is a now a finalist.

“It’s up to us to get them through that threshold,” Champion said.

“Just to know that we have a buffer that we can rely on would be amazing,” Stephens said.

Voting opened earlier Wednesday and runs through August 27th.

