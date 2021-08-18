Advertisement

Former first lady, Georgia native Rosalynn Carter turns 94

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Atlanta. Former President Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get out your birthday hats and your party blowers - it’s a special someone’s birthday!

Roslaynn Carter turned 94-years-old today! Eleanor Rosalynn Carter was born on August 18, 1927 in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter got married on July 7, 1946 in Plains - and recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Together the couple has four kids, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)(Horace Cort | AP)

Rosalynn was the First Lady of the United States from 1977-1981.

Carter is heavily involved with community work and extracurriculars.

Today, she is a leading advocate for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution through her work as co-founder at The Carter Center. The center is a private, nonprofit institution founded by former President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter in 1982.

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North...
President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North Memphis. (Source: Amelia Carlson / WMC Action News 5)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian
Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 18, 2021
Alabama’s hospital crisis intensifies; 29 now waiting for ICU beds
On Wednesday, Flowers Hospital cared for 71 COVID positive patients, 25 are in ICU. This is the...
Strain on Alabama hospitals continues, including Dothan
Fostering Hope
Fostering Hope announced as finalist for national grant competition