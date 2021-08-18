Advertisement

Farley Nuclear having biannual emergency exercise

Plant Farley (Source: Southern Company)
By Press Release: Alabama Emergency Management Agency
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Press Release) - On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency along with Henry and Houston Counties will participate in an evaluated exercise simulating an emergency event at Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Power Plant. An evaluated exercise is conducted every two years to demonstrate the effectiveness of plans designed for protecting the health and safety of the public within a 10-mile radius of FNPP.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be evaluating the execution of the plan.

A public meeting will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Joint Information Center (JIC). The JIC is located at 16070 U.S. Highway 431 North, Headland, Alabama. FEMA representatives will review their evaluation of the Farley Nuclear Power Plant exercise.

For additional information on this meeting, contact the Houston County Emergency Management Agency at (334) 794-9720.

