Advertisement

Dothan sewer spills into Little Choctawhatchee River

File Photo
File Photo
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A storm sewer overflow in Dothan overnight lead to nearly 2,500 gallons of wastewater going into the Little Choctawhatchee River.

The overflow started at a sewer cap on the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle, just behind Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Shoe Carnival.

City leaders and the Dothan Little Choctawhatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant filed the report with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management Wednesday morning.

They estimate the spill started around 7:00 PM Tuesday night and ended around 5:00 AM Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Plant Farley (Source: Southern Company)
Farley Nuclear having biannual emergency exercise
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Columbia farmer
WTVY News 4 at Five - CORN VOD - clipped version
From Dothan School of Dance to Radio City Music Hall, local dancer Joneisha “JoJo” Carmichael ...
Local dancer turned Rockette