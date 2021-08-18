Dothan sewer spills into Little Choctawhatchee River

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A storm sewer overflow in Dothan overnight lead to nearly 2,500 gallons of wastewater going into the Little Choctawhatchee River.

The overflow started at a sewer cap on the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle, just behind Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Shoe Carnival.

City leaders and the Dothan Little Choctawhatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant filed the report with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management Wednesday morning.

They estimate the spill started around 7:00 PM Tuesday night and ended around 5:00 AM Wednesday.

