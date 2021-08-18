Dothan to play Bob Jones in AHSAA Kickoff Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The high school football season is here as Wiregrass teams will take to the gridiron this week to kickoff the 2021 season.

The Dothan wolves with a marquee matchup in Week 0 as the Wolves travel to Montgomery to take on Bob Jones in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.

The Patriots have been dominant for most of the 2000s, advancing to the playoffs every year from 2005-2018, but the last two years have been a struggle. Bob Jones managing just seven wins over its last 20 games.

As for the Wolves, they are trying to move past last year’s disappointing season where they finished the year with two victories.

While this game won’t count in the official record books, head coach Smitty Grider understands how important this game can be for his team’s confidence.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get a gauge of where we are as a team, to find out what we need to work on before we play a region game,” said Grider. “Last year we weren’t able to play any games until our third week of the season. We were basically playing a preseason game in the opener. This is a good opportunity for us to get some things worked out. They say you make your most progress between the first game and your second game. Hopefully that is going to be the case this year.”

