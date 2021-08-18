Advertisement

The city of Dothan is getting funds to enhance its recycling program

Through a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is getting nearly 100,000 dollars to improve its recycling program. $98,560, that’s how much the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is sending to the circle city. The funds will be used to increase access to recycling bins.

Steven Burgess, Environmental Services Manager for the city of Dothan said, “Over the last year we’ve seen a huge increase of probably one to two thousand homes, somewhere in that range.”

About 10,000 homes already take advantage of the service, and that number is growing.

Burgess said, “It’s catching on I guess is what I’m getting at.”

The city tries to make it as simple as possible to participate in the program.

He said, “It’s done on the same day as your garbage pickup, and we pick it up curbside just like we pick up your garbage.”

Recycling isn’t required by the city so It’s up you to opt in.

“We try to help people understand that recycling is just the right thing to do it’s not, you know it helps divert waste out of our landfill which keeps our landfill operating longer and it also drives an industry there’s an industry where people depend on recycling to feed their families and stuff,” according to Burgess.

You can sign up for Dothan’s recycling program on the city’s website or by calling Environmental Services at 334-615-3820. Once you register, the City will drop off a bin at your home.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

File Photo
Dothan sewer spills into Little Choctawhatchee River
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Dothan dancer turned Rockette
Columbia farmer
WTVY News 4 at Five - CORN VOD - clipped version
From Dothan School of Dance to Radio City Music Hall, local dancer Joneisha “JoJo” Carmichael ...
Local dancer turned Rockette