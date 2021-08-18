The city of Dothan is getting funds to enhance its recycling program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is getting nearly 100,000 dollars to improve its recycling program. $98,560, that’s how much the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is sending to the circle city. The funds will be used to increase access to recycling bins.

Steven Burgess, Environmental Services Manager for the city of Dothan said, “Over the last year we’ve seen a huge increase of probably one to two thousand homes, somewhere in that range.”

About 10,000 homes already take advantage of the service, and that number is growing.

Burgess said, “It’s catching on I guess is what I’m getting at.”

The city tries to make it as simple as possible to participate in the program.

He said, “It’s done on the same day as your garbage pickup, and we pick it up curbside just like we pick up your garbage.”

Recycling isn’t required by the city so It’s up you to opt in.

“We try to help people understand that recycling is just the right thing to do it’s not, you know it helps divert waste out of our landfill which keeps our landfill operating longer and it also drives an industry there’s an industry where people depend on recycling to feed their families and stuff,” according to Burgess.

You can sign up for Dothan’s recycling program on the city’s website or by calling Environmental Services at 334-615-3820. Once you register, the City will drop off a bin at your home.

