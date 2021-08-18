Advertisement

Amber Alert: 7-year-old in N.Y. believed in immediate danger

Police in New York issued an Amber Alert for Jaila Puello, 7, of Queens. The suspect is Jean...
Police in New York issued an Amber Alert for Jaila Puello, 7, of Queens. The suspect is Jean Puello, 40.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl abducted from Queens on Wednesday.

Jaila Puello was described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 4-feet-1-inch tall and 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and gray shoes.

The suspect, Jean Puello, was described as a 6-foot-tall Hispanic male, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts.

The NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad said she was taken on Grand Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.

They are believed to be traveling in a green 2002 BMW 530i with New York license plate KFM2998.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York Police Department - Queens Special Victims Squad at 718-520-9277 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31,...
Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo migrants stand stand in line at a respite center after...
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border