Wiregrass corn farmer sees impact from Tropical Storm Fred

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - While most of us experienced little to no damage from Tropical Storm Fred, one farmer is still assessing dozens of acres of corn crops blown over by the storm.

When Sammy Williams and his family went to bed Monday night, they were confident Fred wouldn’t have a huge impact.

“We felt comfortable and not worried about anything. And then about 11 o’clock, 11:30, the wind picked up pretty good, rain started falling fairly heavy. And we just knew we would have some damage,” Williams said.

However, when the Williams woke up Tuesday morning, his fears were confirmed..

“It was kind of disheartening this morning when I rode around and checked the crop,” Williams said.

In a 60 acre field, about 80% of their corn crop was blown over by winds and rain from the storm.

“It also cuts in to the fact that there’s equipment we need to replace that we probably won’t get to replace. There’s things that we need to do and upgrade different things. And we won’t be able to do it because of this loss,” Fred said.

Williams says he believes some of the crop can be salvaged, as long as the weather cooperates.

“Depending on the condition of the stalk and when we’re able to get back in. If it continues raining like it has for the last few weeks, you’ve got to get in before the stalk is rotten,” Williams said.

Now in the middle of peak hurricane season, Williams said timing is everything.

“It’s that time of year that it’s deteriorating, and as it sits there, it will deteriorate more and more and if it’s starts breaking off, you cant salvage it. It just falls off and you can’t get it in the combine,” Williams said.

Williams says if the field were a total loss, it would have amounted to about $100,000.

He says insurance would not be able to help cover the cost of the field since there is a good possibility most of the crop is salvageable.

