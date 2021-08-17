Advertisement

What should parents do if their child was exposed to COVID-19 in class?

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of children in our area have settled back into the classroom, but it’s still anything but a normal school year.

Students are receiving letters to take home if a classmate has tested positive for COVID-19. One sheet of paper but so many questions, and parents have to decide what steps to take if their child has been exposed to the virus.

Notices have been sent out at various school districts in our area according to their respective COVID-19 plans --- a few examples, Hoover, Birmingham City Schools, Shelby and Jefferson County Schools all alert parents of potential exposure.

Official recommendations are that if an unvaccinated student is exposed to a person for a cumulative amount of 15 minutes within six feet of that person, and if they meet that criteria they should isolate for 10 days. For students who are vaccinated, the rules are different.

“The other thing we think about there is students who are 12 and older and are vaccinated, regardless of the contact, as long as you’re vaccinated they don’t need to quarantine, all of those students would just need to monitor for symptoms,” said Dr. Khalilah Brown, child expert at JCDH.

She says students at schools who have universal masking and social distancing also just need to monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Tracking Fred
Tracking TS Fred
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way

Latest News

Adventurefuls Cookie
The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie to the lineup
Love Dothan campaign
The City of Dothan is preparing for next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-up
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-17
A nicer day today
The Rundown takes on The Cool Shots Selfie Museum
Upgrade your selfie game at Cool Shots Selfie Museum
Camille's Storm Surge left Biloxi in ruins
Remembering Hurricane Camille