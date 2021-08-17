Upgrade your selfie game at Cool Shots Selfie Museum

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - A trip to the beach consists of sun, sand and maybe even a few selfies. During your next trip to Alabama Gulf Coast, you’ll have the ultimate chance to upgrade those selfies.

The Cools Shots Selfie Museum, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach, provides photo opportunities for hours. Owned by Danny Brewer, Cool Shots Selfie Museum offers 50 different unique photo scenes.

The Rundown team was given a special tour of the museum by Brewer along with his trusty sidekick doggies, Theo & Cooper. While there, we were shown the best way to take photos at every stop.

Even though you may not get a personal tour, don’t worry, you can get the same insider information by using the QR codes marked next to their trendy photo backdrops. Once scanned, the link shows you the popular ways to pose at any photo scene.

If you’re lucky, Theo or Cooper might stop by to give you the perfect pup picture.

The Rundown takes on The Cool Shots Selfie Museum ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Brewer says he decided to bring this kind of experience to The Wharf to offer people something different.

“Here at The Wharf, there was nothing like this and being that the selfie is really popular right now, we wanted to offer people something that was different and unique,” Brewer says.

Cool Shots Selfie Museum is perfect for a day trip but can also be used for special occasions. Inside, there are changing rooms which allow guests the option to bring multiple outfits to choose from when taking selfies.

One of the best parts of the museum- aside from the selfies- is that it’s located at The Wharf. Once you’re done taking all the pictures you would like, there are a ton of shops and activities to experience.

If you make the Cool Shots Selfie Museum a part of your next beach trip, be sure to check out their website. Also, share your experience with us on Instagram @TheALRundown. We can’t wait to see the many pictures and selfies you take!

