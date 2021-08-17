Advertisement

Tranquil Weather For Mid-Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rather tranquil weather will continue into mid-week in the wake of Fred. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again Wednesday and Thursday with just a few stray PM showers and thundershowers. Look for daily highs to return to the lower 90s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 92°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1-2 feet.

