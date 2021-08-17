Advertisement

Panama City Beach sees surfers hit the waves as Fred makes landfall

Panama City Beach sees surfers hit waves as Fred makes landfall
Panama City Beach sees surfers hit waves as Fred makes landfall(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC) - Tropical Strom Fred drew plenty of interest from people fascinated about severe weather systems. Some of them tried to take advantage of that situation on the Florida Gulf Coast.

WBRC found three people who used Tropical Storm Fred as an opportunity to go surfing.

Davis McGee is a 21-year-old from Apalachicola, Florida. He and two of his friends drove two hours to Panama City Beach to go surfing near the public pier.

McGee described the barrel waves caused by Fred as “beautiful.” He said the only time waves are big enough to surf here is when there’s a tropical system like Fred able to make the waves longer and stronger than they normally are.

“We don’t get it quite often. You know every storm we just chase it. My buddy right here is from Vero Beach, used to be professional. Still rides for a couple of teams. We chase the waves, chase the storms,” said McGee.

A double red flag warning was in effect at the time McGee and his friends went surfing, so they were swimming at their own risk. No lifeguards were on duty at the time they were in the water.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
Tracking Fred
Tracking TS Fred
Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-17
A nicer day today
Legal Talk Tuesday: Alabama’s “Rules of the Road”
With miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, many can flood during and after heavy rain.
Jackson County Officials prepare for flooding
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country
Veterans Affaris: Thinking about Afghanistan? You’re not alone
Veterans Affairs: Thinking about Afghanistan? Here are some resources to help