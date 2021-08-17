Advertisement

A nicer day today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tuesday is looking better than yesterday, a little breezy this morning but winds will start to die down this afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon will make it up to around 90 degrees with very small rain chances. Isolated shower and storm chances return tomorrow afternoon but look smaller as we head into the weekend with temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, breezy early. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

