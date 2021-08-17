Advertisement

Jackson County Officials prepare for flooding

With miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, many can flood during and after heavy rain.
With miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, many can flood during and after heavy rain.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are miles and miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, and those who live in rural areas know they can wash out easily. Since flooding is one of the main concerns when a storm hits, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department have been preparing for potential flooding from tropical storm Fred.

“We’ll be posting up barricades, updating road closure lists and trying to help out best we can,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said.

Officials say staying off the roads is the best option if possible, but if you have to be on the road, be cautious.

”A good rule of thumb is if you get to it and the water is across the road, and you can’t see the road, turn around and don’t drive through it,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield advised.

If you do happen to find yourself in a sticky situation, like being stuck in the mud, you can call on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to help you out.

“Hopefully you have cell service, and you can call someone to come get you,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “But if not, you can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and we’ll send someone to check on you.”

For more information about road closures, school closures and the storm, follow Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or go to jacksoncountyfl.gov.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
Tracking Fred
Tracking TS Fred
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way
Fred downs trees, knocks out power

Latest News

Fred downs trees, knocks out power
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about Afghanistan from the East Room...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts US failures in Afghan chaos
4WARN TS Fred 6PM Update
4WARN 6PM Update on TS Fred
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 16, 2021