Grace soon to be a hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grace looks to become the 2nd hurricane of the season and Henri the 3rd one. Conditions will become more favorable for Grace to organize on Wednesday as it moves to the west at 15 mph. It is going to be moving over some very warm water and the shear has been lessening. It will eventually make landfall into the Yucatan on Thursday afternoon where it will weaken just a bit before emerging out over the bath like water of the Bay of Campeche on Friday morning.

Should become a hurricane late Weds. (wwsb)

The intensity forecast is calling for a strong cat. 1 storm, but could be higher depending upon how much of a boost it gets from the warm waters of the SW Gulf. Would not be too far of a stretch if this storm went to a strong cat. 2 hurricane before making landfall into Mexico Saturday.

Tropical storm Henri is also gaining some strength and could also get to hurricane status as it moves in a loop around Bermuda. It will not move into the U.S. but it will generate some big waves along the Mid Atlantic coast states and the NE U.S.

The remnants of Fred continue to cause problems over the Carolina’s and Virginia tonight. There will be tornadoes possible right through the early morning hours as the center of Fred moves off to the NNE through the mid Atlantic coast states.

Elsewhere in the tropics all is quiet for now as some African or Saharan desert sand is projected to move through the tropical Atlantic over the next several days which will have an inhibiting effect on tropical development.

The heat is on for the Suncoast with highs in the low 90′s along with high dewpoint temperatures in the mid 70′s making feel rather oppressive during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. The heat index will range from 100-106 for most areas from 1 to 4 p.m. We will see plenty of sunshine over the next few days due to high pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The rain chance on Wednesday is at 40% and only 30% for afternoon storms this weekend. We will still see a few storms over the weekend but now a widespread outbreak which is more typical for Summer.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots to start the day and subside to SW at 5 knots by the afternoon. We will have a light chop on the bays and inland waters with seas running less than 2 feet.

