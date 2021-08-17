The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie to the lineup

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Girl Scout cookie lovers! It has been announced that Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama and Girl Scouts of the USA have added a new cookie to their lineup.

Kicking off 2022, you will find the Adventurefuls cookie on all order forms along side all of your favorites. Featuring an indulgent brownie inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt, the Adventurefuls cookie will take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure that is meant to represent the adventures that Girl Scouts experience while in the program.

Adventurefuls Cookie (Adventurefuls Cookie)

The GSUSA also announced a new Cookie Business badges for this upcoming cookie seasons. Helping girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie business by incorporating online sales through the Smart Cookie platform.

The progress of the badge goes from setting their goals, sales pitching in-person and online to using research, business plans and marketing campaigns.

Girls Scouts of Southern Alabama’s cookie season kicks of January 2, 2022. You can sign up to be notified as soon as the Adventurefuls cookie and other cookies are on sale by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org.

