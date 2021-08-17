Advertisement

Fred downs trees, knocks out power

Damage from the tropical storm has been minimal.
A few school districts will remain closed Tuesday, August 17, following impacts from Tropical...
A few school districts will remain closed Tuesday, August 17, following impacts from Tropical Storm Fred; however, several area school districts have decided to reopen schools on Tuesday.(AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED, Ala. (WTVY) -Fallen trees are blocking rural roadways and a few roofs have been damaged but the impacts from Tropical Storm Fred have been minimal. Its most significant effect is numerous power outages, leaving several hundred in the dark.

In Dothan, a semi apparently caused one outage when it struck a power pole. Another outage has been reported near Toy University.

Meanwhile, several thousand utility customers in Florida and Georgia are also without power. Repair crews are hampered until Tropical Storm Fred exits.

Cottonwood police reported a person trapped in their vehicle after it overturned, possibly weather related. Dothan fire personnel responded to free the person, who is not seriously hurt.

Trees blocked sparsely traveled highways, including Houston County Roads 95, 22, and 33. Some of them have been pushed to the side of the road by deputies.

Holmes, Dale, Geneva, Seminoles, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Seminole and Early Counties in the News 4 viewing area are also reporting downed trees.

There has also been flooding reports.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way
DCS Changes decision; will close for Fred
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special
Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

4WARN TS Fred 6PM Update
4WARN 6PM Update on TS Fred
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 16, 2021
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Coffee County School System logo
Schools in Coffee County stay open despite closures around the Wiregrass