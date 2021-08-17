Fred downs trees, knocks out power

UNDATED, Ala. (WTVY) -Fallen trees are blocking rural roadways and a few roofs have been damaged but the impacts from Tropical Storm Fred have been minimal. Its most significant effect is numerous power outages, leaving several hundred in the dark.

In Dothan, a semi apparently caused one outage when it struck a power pole. Another outage has been reported near Toy University.

Meanwhile, several thousand utility customers in Florida and Georgia are also without power. Repair crews are hampered until Tropical Storm Fred exits.

Cottonwood police reported a person trapped in their vehicle after it overturned, possibly weather related. Dothan fire personnel responded to free the person, who is not seriously hurt.

Trees blocked sparsely traveled highways, including Houston County Roads 95, 22, and 33. Some of them have been pushed to the side of the road by deputies.

Holmes, Dale, Geneva, Seminoles, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Seminole and Early Counties in the News 4 viewing area are also reporting downed trees.

There has also been flooding reports.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

