Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
Fred downs trees, knocks out power
Tracking Fred
Tracking TS Fred
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law
Adventurefuls Cookie
The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie to the lineup
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti