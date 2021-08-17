Advertisement

The City of Dothan is preparing for next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-up

The clean-up project will be held on Saturday, August 21st.
Love Dothan campaign
Love Dothan campaign
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-up program is in the planning stages. The clean-up project will be held on Saturday, August 21st, from 8:00am until noon.

Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up
Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up

For this clean-up project, they are focusing on the Chapelwood neighborhood along with Green Acres. Volunteers will be helping residents with yardwork, small tree trimmings and hedge trimmings. Along with removing waste in yards appliances, and any other unwanted items.

If you would like to volunteer or have any specific tasks you would like volunteer help with you can call 334-615-3128 or email community@dothan.org by Wednesday August 18th.

