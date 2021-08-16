Wiregrass football games canceled due to Covid-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The high school football season is set to kickoff this week in the state of Alabama, but some Wiregrass teams will have to wait a little longer before taking to the gridiron.

This Friday’s season opener between Opp and Geneva has been canceled due to Covid-19 concerns within the Panthers program.

Due to new AHSAA rules, which can be found here, the forfeit goes down as a win for the Bobcats and the game will not be rescheduled.

The Goshen Eagles were also set to open the season Friday against Holtville, but the Eagles have forfeited their game due to COVID.

Thanks to a forfeit, Barbour County picked up its first win in eight years. The Jaguars were scheduled to play Stewart County on Thursday, but the Royal Knights were unable to field a team. The victory ends a 60-game losing streak for Barbour County.

