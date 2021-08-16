Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall tomorrow in the Florida panhandle. Here in the wiregrass we can expect heavy rain leading to localized flooding along with winds sustaining around 20 mph. Rain will start as early as 9 am Monday and move northward through the day. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms will come later in the day Monday and last through Tuesday morning. The risk for tornadoes is low. Depending on if and where the track shifts will give us the best idea of where the risk for a brief spin up could happen. Make sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings. Check back again tomorrow morning for another update.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1. 3-5″ of rain expected for the Wiregrass. Down closer to the coast can expect anywhere from 5-8″+. Rain will start Monday
morning along the Florida coast then push north-east and into the southeastern part of the state by the early afternoon.
Heaviest rain will come Monday evening for us here in the Wiregrass and last into the early morning hours Tuesday

2. Winds will be the strongest along the coast with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The southeastern part of our state can expect
20 -30 mph winds.

3. Tornado threat is low but not zero. With the track that it is on right now we are more in the center than the right side, which is
good. If the track shifts a little more to the west overnight then we will have a greater chance for a brief spin up.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCS Changes decision; will close for Fred
Dorothy Diane Sims (66) of Dothan (Courtesy: Dothan Police Dept.)
Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified
Flowers Hospital has treated over 1,000 COVID patients with Monoclonal Antibodies, they say the...
Flowers Hospital treats over 1,000 COVID patients with Monoclonal Antibodies
Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Remnants of Fred enter lower Gulf, expected to restrengthen

Latest News

Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast
Tropical storm Fred forecast track as of Sunday, August 13.
First Baptist Church of Dothan to open storm shelter due to Tropical Storm Fred
Tracking Fred
Holmes County Schools to close Monday due to severe weather threat