Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall tomorrow in the Florida panhandle. Here in the wiregrass we can expect heavy rain leading to localized flooding along with winds sustaining around 20 mph. Rain will start as early as 9 am Monday and move northward through the day. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms will come later in the day Monday and last through Tuesday morning. The risk for tornadoes is low. Depending on if and where the track shifts will give us the best idea of where the risk for a brief spin up could happen. Make sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings. Check back again tomorrow morning for another update.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1. 3-5″ of rain expected for the Wiregrass. Down closer to the coast can expect anywhere from 5-8″+. Rain will start Monday

morning along the Florida coast then push north-east and into the southeastern part of the state by the early afternoon.

Heaviest rain will come Monday evening for us here in the Wiregrass and last into the early morning hours Tuesday

2. Winds will be the strongest along the coast with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The southeastern part of our state can expect

20 -30 mph winds.

3. Tornado threat is low but not zero. With the track that it is on right now we are more in the center than the right side, which is

good. If the track shifts a little more to the west overnight then we will have a greater chance for a brief spin up.

