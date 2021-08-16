Tropical Storm Fred nears Florida Panhandle Monday morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Though Fred was still a sheared tropical storm early Monday morning, but it was much better organized than 48 hours prior and will bring at least tropical-storm-force gusts, the threat of flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes during the day.

Fred’s center of circulation was located 90 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph as it moved due-north at 9 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure was at 1002 millibars. But Hurricane Hunters did find a central pressure drop to 993 millibars just before 8 a.m. according to reconnaissance data, which signaled strengthening of Fred.

Tropical Storm Fred severe weather watches (Aug 16 @ 9:00 AM) (Source: WTVY)

A tornado watch was issued Monday morning for Houston County along with portions of Florida, and Georgia until 8 p.m. Monday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and to be alert for any warnings that might be issued by the National Weather Service.

Tropical storm warnings were still in effect for the coastline from Navarre east to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line as well as Franklin, Wakulla, Liberty, Leon, Gadsden, Decatur, Seminole, and Miller counties. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warned areas.

A storm surge warning remained in effect from Indian Pass east to Yankeetown. The threat of 3 to 5 feet of maximum surge exists along the Big Bend coastline as Fred moves northward Monday.

There is also a threat of tornadoes with some of the rain bands moving northward during the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western and central Big Bend as well as Southwest Georgia under a level-2 risk for severe weather for Monday with a level-1 risk elsewhere. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings in the event a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

A view of the radar imagery of Tropical Storm Fred as of 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather via RadarScope)

Fred’s low-level center was exposed earlier Monday morning according to the National Hurricane Center, but the storm’s center has since regained convection near the center. The impacts of wind shear are forecast to decrease throughout the day according to the National Hurricane Center, and additional strengthening can not be ruled out before landfall Monday evening or night.

Those in the tropical-storm-warned areas should be prepared for the potential of power outages.

