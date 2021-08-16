Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Monday starting off quiet, but as we move into the afternoon and evening hours we will start to watch Tropical Storm Fred as it makes landfall. Our main threat with the storm will be very heavy rain along with some gusty wind a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out during the overnight hours as the storm moves through the Wiregrass. Tomorrow afternoon things start to look up, rain chances will be lower to end the week and the weekend looks great.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds E 5-20 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 72°. Winds S 15-25 mph 90%

TOMORROW – Showers and storms in the morning. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-15 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Extremely Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 35-40 kts. Seas 19-22 ft

