Stubborn Fred on the way

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The resurgence of Fred into a tropical storm and a shift in its projected path will close dozens of schools and government offices on Monday.

See current closures here.

Fred’s remnants reignited in warm Gulf of Mexico waters and that, coupled with decreased shear, has given the sixth named storm of the hurricane season new life.

Though sustained winds reached only 45 miles-per-hour late Sunday, there is a chance that Fred could cause minor damage in the Florida panhandle and south Alabama.

However, the more serious threat will come from flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Three to six inches is possible, per the National Weather Service.

Fred’s projected path has befuddled forecasters who shifted the track westward Saturday, only to move it back eastward on Sunday. Landfall is expected near Panama City on Monday.

Most, if not all, of the offices and schools that have chosen to close will reopen Tuesday.

