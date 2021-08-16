Schools in Coffee County stay open despite closures around the Wiregrass

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

While most schools decided to close their doors Monday for the bad weather, Coffee County School Systems decided to remain open.

Class was in session for Enterprise City Schools, Elba City Schools and the Coffee County School System but not without the guidance of county officials.

“Based on the information we received from our local EMA agency and what was coming out of Florida that it was going to be safe to maintain school today for Coffee County, so we decided to open and have a regular day,” said Kelly Cobb, Coffee County Schools Superintendent.

Not only do the superintendents communicate with local officials, but they also discuss plans with each other.

“We do communicate, and we received the same information from the National Weather Center,” Cobb continued. “So, we often are communicating for the schools and for what’s going on within our area.”

If weather were to hit earlier than expected, the schools are prepared.

“Each school has an emergency plan for bad weather or severe situations, and they’re trained each year, a couple of times a year on what to do so our administration and our school staff, they know what to do in those types of situations, and if it were more severe weather, they would implement those procedures immediately,” Cobb added.

Ensuring all the children in their system are always safe.

“We’re in constant communication with local agencies and national agencies on what’s upcoming so that we can prepare for severe weather and ensure that we are taking every precaution to keep our students, our teachers, and of course our families as safe as possible,” Cobb finished.

The Coffee County School System will delay the start of schools by two and a half hours on Tuesday while Enterprise and Elba City Schools will operate under a normal schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.